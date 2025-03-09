Horan Securities Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Horan Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 948.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,814,902,000 after buying an additional 166,844,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 976.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,055,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,998,328 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,209,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178,542 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 975.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,833,894,000 after buying an additional 30,674,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $194.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $913.85 billion, a PE ratio of 159.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.87%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

