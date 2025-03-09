Horan Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $54.37 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $1,467,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,511,890.08. The trade was a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $511,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,492.50. This represents a 28.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.07.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

