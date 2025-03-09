Horan Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30,574.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 109,762 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 140,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 264,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 269,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the period.
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBMN opened at $26.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64.
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.
