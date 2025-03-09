Horan Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 38,079 iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBDT. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 869,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 62,756 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 542,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 331,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 319,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 27,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDT opened at $25.12 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

