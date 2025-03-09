HM Payson & Co. Sells 849 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $89.72 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.02.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. State Street’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

