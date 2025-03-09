HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,721 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43,723.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 624,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 623,056 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at $699,000.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $68.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

