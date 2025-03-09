HM Payson & Co. Has $553,000 Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPR. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 15,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. V2 Financial group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,817,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPR opened at $33.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

