HM Payson & Co. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $529.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

