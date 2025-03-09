Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.22 and last traded at $34.07. 7,643,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 13,064,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIMS. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 4.7 %

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 4.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $251,984.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,268.05. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $488,573.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,535.06. This trade represents a 12.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,062,011 shares of company stock worth $36,892,724 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

