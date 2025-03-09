HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Trading Up 23% – Here’s Why

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 23% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.55. 1,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

