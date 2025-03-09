Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.54 ($2.71) and traded as low as GBX 196.50 ($2.54). Henry Boot shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.60), with a volume of 238,353 shares trading hands.

Henry Boot Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 208.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £270.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Boot

In related news, insider Peter Mawson sold 13,200 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.98), for a total value of £30,492 ($39,400.44). Also, insider Jonathan James Sykes sold 4,818 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £9,876.90 ($12,762.50). Insiders sold a total of 168,018 shares of company stock worth $34,036,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot is one of the UK’s leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses – and we’ve been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we’re renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group – which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link.

Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

