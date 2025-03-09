Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Stock Price Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90. 511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

