Head to Head Survey: TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) & Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TScan Therapeutics -1,188.88% -58.72% -36.02% Novavax -32.18% N/A -17.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Novavax”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TScan Therapeutics $2.82 million 37.53 -$89.22 million ($1.15) -1.72 Novavax $682.16 million 1.97 -$545.06 million ($1.33) -6.27

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TScan Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TScan Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

82.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TScan Therapeutics and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TScan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Novavax 1 2 4 0 2.43

TScan Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 364.65%. Novavax has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.83%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than Novavax.

Summary

TScan Therapeutics beats Novavax on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. It also develops TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-203, and TSC-204, which are in Phase 1 clinical trial, for the treatment of solid tumors; and TSC-202 to treat solid tumors. In addition, the company develops vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has collaborations with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. To discover and develop novel TCR-T therapies; and Amgen Inc. to identify antigens recognized by T cells in patients with Crohn's disease using TargetScan, a proprietary target discovery platform. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. It focuses on urgent health challenges, which is evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 influenza combination. The company is commercializing a COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 under the brand names of Nuvaxovid, Covovax, and Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, adjuvanted for adult and adolescent populations as a primary series and for both homologous and heterologous booster indications. It is also developing R21/Matrix-M adjuvant malaria vaccine. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.