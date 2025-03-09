Head to Head Survey: Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF)

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Edible Garden has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Edible Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Edible Garden shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden -78.61% -52,263.51% -135.27% Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Edible Garden and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Edible Garden and Green Thumb Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 0 0 0.00 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edible Garden and Green Thumb Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden $14.07 million 0.18 -$10.19 million ($657.75) 0.00 Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.42 $36.27 million $0.30 23.47

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden. Edible Garden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Thumb Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Edible Garden on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

