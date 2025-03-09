Head-To-Head Survey: Airship AI (AISP) and The Competition

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) is one of 461 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Airship AI to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Airship AI has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airship AI’s competitors have a beta of 0.43, indicating that their average share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Airship AI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airship AI 64.71% -76.44% 309.71% Airship AI Competitors -71.61% -38.00% -6.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

5.9% of Airship AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 57.9% of Airship AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Airship AI and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airship AI 0 0 2 1 3.33 Airship AI Competitors 2481 16930 32868 952 2.61

Airship AI currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.88%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 27.80%. Given Airship AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Airship AI is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airship AI and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Airship AI $23.05 million $16.37 million -1.30 Airship AI Competitors $2.50 billion $326.31 million -668.35

Airship AI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Airship AI. Airship AI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Airship AI beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations. The company was formerly known as Super Simple AI, Inc. and changed its name to Airship AI Holdings, Inc. in March 2023. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

