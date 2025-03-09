HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.
CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CTMX stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $5.85.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.
Featured Stories
