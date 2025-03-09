HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $5.85.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

About CytomX Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,524,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 280,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.