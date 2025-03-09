Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.51 and last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 12108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays raised Hannover Rück to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on HVRRY
Hannover Rück Price Performance
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hannover Rück
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.