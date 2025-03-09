Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Holdings Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.14.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $145.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.42 and a 52 week high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

