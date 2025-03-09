GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital downgraded GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

NYSE:GXO opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 870.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

