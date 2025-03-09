Gregory Scott Brown Sells 10,000 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $94,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,141,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,768,079.28. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Udemy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.76. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $199.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

UDMY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 360.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 121,911 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the third quarter worth about $1,630,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 45.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 107,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 26.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 41,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,934,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

