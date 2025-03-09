Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $9,488,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.89. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $84.66.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRBK. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

