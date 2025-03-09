Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,825 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.14% of Graphic Packaging worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,460,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,688 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $51,642,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,503,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,990,000 after buying an additional 1,702,764 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $34,131,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $25,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GPK opened at $27.74 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

