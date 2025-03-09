GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Up 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 119,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,794,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

