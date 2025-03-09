GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $49.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

