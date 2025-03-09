Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,801.25 ($23.27) and traded as high as GBX 1,914 ($24.73). Genus shares last traded at GBX 1,901.92 ($24.58), with a volume of 5,376,931 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Genus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GNS

Genus Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,743.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,802.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 157.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12.

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 39.80 ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Genus had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genus plc will post 70.9644323 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Genus

In related news, insider Jorgen Kokke sold 19,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,731 ($22.37), for a total value of £345,628.77 ($446,606.50). Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Genus

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.