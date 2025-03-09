Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $234.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.91 and a 1 year high of $240.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.91 and its 200 day moving average is $210.84.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.