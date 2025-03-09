Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Takes $1.54 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTES opened at $102.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average of $90.52.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 76.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

