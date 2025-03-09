Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Purchases Shares of 5,900 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.57.

American Water Works Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE AWK opened at $145.61 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

