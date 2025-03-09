Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Purchases Shares of 2,600 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $409.59 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.21 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The company has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.13.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $405.40 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.03.

View Our Latest Report on ELV

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.