Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Purchases New Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $38,914,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,370.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,023,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after purchasing an additional 129,749 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,950. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEVA

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.