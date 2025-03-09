Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Buys Shares of 10,200 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Hasbro by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

