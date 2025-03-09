General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 99,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after buying an additional 67,712 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 133,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,104,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,224. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 2.7 %

GD stock opened at $271.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $239.87 and a 52 week high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $337.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.71.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

