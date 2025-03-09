Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Enbridge comprises approximately 0.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 74.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.0 %

ENB stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

