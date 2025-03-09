GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GAMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 25th

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a 100.0% increase from GAMCO Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

GAMCO Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE GAMI opened at $24.99 on Friday. GAMCO Investors has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

