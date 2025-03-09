Frontier Asset Management LLC Sells 5,909 Shares of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM)

Frontier Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the period. OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned about 6.60% of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter.

OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:OAEM opened at $29.60 on Friday. OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12.

About OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF

The OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (OAEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large-, mid-, and small-cap emerging market companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process.

