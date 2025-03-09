Frontier Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Frontier Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.19. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

