Frontier Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,620 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.7% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,782,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,921,000 after buying an additional 2,591,761 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,798 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,457,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,645 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

