Frontier Asset Management LLC Has $39.30 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Frontier Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,344 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 13.0% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $39,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,637,301,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,945,000 after acquiring an additional 823,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,679 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day moving average of $117.21. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

