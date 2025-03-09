Frontier Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) by 107.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,972 shares during the quarter. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF accounts for 3.3% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned about 1.61% of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 619,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 846,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,141,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 35,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 6.0 %

EMGF opened at $47.33 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $42.89 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $747.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.