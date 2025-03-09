Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 10,034 Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIT

Wipro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.