Franco-Nevada (FNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $304.33 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FNV opened at $143.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of -45.37, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $111.98 and a 12 month high of $146.70.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.71.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

