Franco-Nevada (FNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $304.33 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE FNV opened at $143.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of -45.37, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $111.98 and a 12 month high of $146.70.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.10%.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
