Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 68,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 519,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Institutional Trading of Foresight Autonomous

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Foresight Autonomous by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Foresight Autonomous by 98,273,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 982,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 982,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

