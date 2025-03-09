Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
Focus Graphite Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Graphite
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.