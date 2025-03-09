Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Stock Acquired Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fiserv stock on February 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $218.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.12. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,317,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

