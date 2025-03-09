Financial Survey: Orange (OTC:ORANY) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) and Orange (OTC:ORANY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Orange”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telia Company AB (publ) $8.43 billion 1.61 $669.67 million $0.34 20.29 Orange $43.57 billion 0.78 $2.35 billion N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Telia Company AB (publ).

12.2% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Orange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telia Company AB (publ) 7.95% 6.59% 1.83% Orange N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Telia Company AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Telia Company AB (publ) pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Telia Company AB (publ) and Orange, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telia Company AB (publ) 1 1 0 1 2.33 Orange 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Telia Company AB (publ) beats Orange on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions. The company also provides IoT connectivity, building monitoring, smart public transport, and smart utilities, as well as transport and logistics solutions comprising connected vehicle, asset tracking, and fleet management services. It markets its products and services under the Telia, Telia Cygate, TV4, C More, Halebop, Fello, MTV, Phonero, Onecall, MyCall, CallMe, MIT Tele, Ezys, Diil, Super, and Imt brand names for transport and logistics, public transport, manufacturing, retail, utilities, buildings and real estate, and public sector industries. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is based in Solna, Sweden.

About Orange

Orange S.A. provides fixed telephony, mobile telecommunication, data transmission, and other value-added services to individuals, professionals, and large companies in France and internationally. It offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as B2B fixed solutions and networks services, including voice and data services. The company also sells handsets, broadband equipment, connected devices, and accessories. In addition, it provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, consultancy, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, the company offers national and international roaming services; online advertising services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors, brokers, and operators. It markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

