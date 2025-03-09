Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a 11.1% increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Fidelity National Information Services has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Fidelity National Information Services has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average is $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

