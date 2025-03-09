Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

