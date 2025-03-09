Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSE:RACE opened at $450.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $399.27 and a 1-year high of $509.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.88.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $3.1265 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.14.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

