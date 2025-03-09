Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CTO Sells $36,491.52 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 5,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $36,491.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,669,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,243,119.04. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Artur Bergman sold 12,821 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $103,080.84.

On Monday, February 10th, Artur Bergman sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $105,800.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Artur Bergman sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 31,551 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $325,290.81.

On Monday, January 6th, Artur Bergman sold 8,049 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $80,811.96.

On Monday, December 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Artur Bergman sold 3,400 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $40,834.00.

Fastly stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $947.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 263,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 39,782 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,104,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after buying an additional 33,885 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Fastly by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 290,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Fastly by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,101,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 707,053 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

