Farrow Financial Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Farrow Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Farrow Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Farrow Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average is $94.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

